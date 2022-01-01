Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 66,015 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,015 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 14.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,867,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.