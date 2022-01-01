Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,324 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

