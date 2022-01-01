iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

