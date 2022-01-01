iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $103,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

