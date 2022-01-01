iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.3% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

