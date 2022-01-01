iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

