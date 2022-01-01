iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.