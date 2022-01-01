iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

