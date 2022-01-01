iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,678.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

