iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

