iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

