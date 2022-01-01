iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $224.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

