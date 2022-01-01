iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $63,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $123.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

