iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.20. 15,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,083. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

