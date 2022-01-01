iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

