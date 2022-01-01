iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 507,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 214,603 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 167,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.