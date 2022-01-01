iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 642.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,701 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,706,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.