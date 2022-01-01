iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $114.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.