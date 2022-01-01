iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of STAR opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. iStar has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 147.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

