IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.