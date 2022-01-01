James Hambro & Partners Acquires 303 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $340.67. The company had a trading volume of 145,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,627. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

