James Hambro & Partners Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,712. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.54. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

