Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,776,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,110,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,825,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000.

DFAS opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

