Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.