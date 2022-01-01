Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

