Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $420.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $336.35 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

