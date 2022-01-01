Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 227.51% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 19.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
