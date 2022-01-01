Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 227.51% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $364.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 19.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altimmune by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

