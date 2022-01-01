John K. Tobison Sells 8,300 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider John K. Tobison sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $285,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

eXp World stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $90.00.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eXp World by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in eXp World by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in eXp World by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.