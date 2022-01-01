Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 220,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $837,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

