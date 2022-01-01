Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after acquiring an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

