JulSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $502,084.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and $502,084.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.96 or 0.07842937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.16 or 1.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007812 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

