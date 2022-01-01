Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $901,708.94 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $901,708.94 and approximately $817,191.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.78 or 0.07810249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,606.73 or 1.00173023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

