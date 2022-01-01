Katalyo Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $4,219.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.40 or 0.07876912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,692.36 or 0.99851140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.