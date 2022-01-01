Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.58

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as low as $17.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 636 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

