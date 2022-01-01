Kendall Capital Management Sells 165 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.