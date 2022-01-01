Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,900 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.