Kendall Capital Management Takes $207,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.