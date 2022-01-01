Kevin M. Connor Sells 11,791 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $53,745,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.