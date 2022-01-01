Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$223.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KXS. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:KXS traded down C$3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$177.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 44,332.50. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

