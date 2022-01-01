King DAG (KDAG) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $66,610.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

