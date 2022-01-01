Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $504,000.

IBDP stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.