Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the third quarter worth about $535,000.

Shares of ACWF opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

