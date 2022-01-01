Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDV. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,876 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 74,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

