Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $75,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 202.7% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

