Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $61.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.81.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,921,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 712,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,446. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

