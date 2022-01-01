Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,921,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

