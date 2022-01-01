Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.02. Kore Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.
About Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.