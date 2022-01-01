Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.02. Kore Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

