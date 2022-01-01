Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.14. 442,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
