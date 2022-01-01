Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

