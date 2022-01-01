KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Up 3.6%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.58). Approximately 7,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.56).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.91. The company has a market capitalization of £11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

